Allergy Season is upon us

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – From coughing to sneezing, the peak of allergy season is right around the corner

Greenville’s peak season ranges from the end of February to November, depending on what triggers your allergies.

During the month of March, tree and grass pollen are the leaders in aggravating allergies and across America tens of millions are affected.

Here’s what can you do to help lessen the sneezing and sniffling.

According to Dr. Paul Melhop of “the allergy center of Greenville”… The best thing is to plan ahead and know when your allergies are the worst..

He offered a tip to people who suffer from severe allergies, “That kind of a person with that kind of a history should probably start the meds at least a month before the season begins…so around here especially with the early onset of the spring, I would probably aim to start them in late January”

If you’re not sure what triggers your allergies, Dr. Melhop recommends you get tested.

Finding the root cause of your allergies can help alleviate your spring suffering.