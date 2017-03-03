Allergy Season is upon us

By Published: Updated:
flower

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – From coughing to sneezing, the peak of allergy season is right around the corner

Greenville’s peak season ranges from the end of February to November, depending on what triggers your allergies.

During the month of March, tree and grass pollen are the leaders in aggravating allergies and across America tens of millions are affected.

Here’s what can you do to help lessen the sneezing and sniffling.

According to Dr. Paul Melhop of “the allergy center of Greenville”… The best thing is to plan ahead and know when your allergies are the worst..

He offered a tip to people who suffer from severe allergies, “That kind of a person with that kind of a history should probably start the meds at least a month before the season begins…so around here especially with the early onset of the spring, I would probably aim to start them in late January”

If you’re not sure what triggers your allergies, Dr. Melhop recommends you get tested.

Finding the root cause of your allergies can help alleviate your spring suffering.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s