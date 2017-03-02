Washington police charge Greenville woman with fatal hit-run

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington Police Department has arrested a Greenville woman in a hit and run in Washington Tuesday night.

Tiffany Baez, 41, surrendered herself at the Washington Police Department Thursday afternoon, officers said.

Baez was charged with felony hit and run and driving while license revoked.

Police are working with the District Attorney’s Office and additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.  Baez was placed in Beaufort County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.

On Wednesday, police released the name of an Ohio woman who they said died in the hit and run on West 15th Street.

Hope Moore, 59, of Hoytville, Ohio, leaves behind a husband, three daughters, a stepson and ten grandchildren, officers said.

Officers said she was crossing the street around 7:45 p.m. near the Hampton Inn on the 2000 block of West 15 Street when she was hit. The car left the scene without stopping.

 

