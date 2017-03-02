Vidant works on new strategies to combat nationwide nursing shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The nursing shortage continues to impact hospitals across America and it’s an ongoing problem for Vidant Medical Center.

Right now, Vidant is down about 200 nurses. That’s an improvement from last year when it was about 240.

Staffing shortages in 2016 meant Vidant had to turn away about 730 patients.

To minimize the impact, hospital leaders say they’ve hired some temporary traveling nurses, and asked current staff to pick up extra shifts. They’re also stepping up recruiting efforts, but Senior Vice President Nurse Executive Dr. Linda Hofler says they’re facing new challenges.

“There used to be kind of an unspoken rule where you didn’t go into other people’s territory, but because of the shortage across the state of North Carolina and nationally, we’ve seen people recruiting from ECU and from Pitt Community College that have not before,” Dr. Hofler said.

About 85% of ECU nursing graduates end up working in North Carolina, 55% in the East, and 33% at Vidant.

Every year, ECU produces about a hundred more new nurses than any other school in the state, yet university leaders say taking on more students isn’t an option.