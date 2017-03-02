Local lawmaker sponsors bill to combat opioid epidemic

Greenville, NC – (WNCT) Today, state lawmakers are set to propose a bill to help combat the opioid epidemic across North Carolina.

Representative Greg Murphy of Pitt County is just one of the sponsors of the “Stop Prevention Act”.

It’s designed to ensure smarter prescribing and smarter dispensing of highly-addictive prescription drugs.

The opioid epidemic is at a point where 4 north Carolinians die every day from an overdose.

That makes opioid overdose the number one cause of accidental death beating out car crashes.

Representative Murphy says the “STOP Act” will help to end these tragedies.

Murphy said, “Curbing opioid abuse doesn’t just start at the physician’s office and that pharmacies need to be accountable as well.”

Murphy, state lawmakers, and state Attorney General Josh Stein will present the STOP act during a news conference happening this morning at 9 a.m. in Raleigh.

 

