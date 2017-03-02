Greene Co. School Board supports flexibility on class size

jessica-jewell By Published:
greene-co-class-size

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Greene County is the latest school system in the East asking the legislature to amend a bill which would limit class sizes for kindergarten through third grade.

Members of the Greene County Board of Education say to make it happen without additional funding, some districts could have to cut classes like art and P.E.

The board passed a resolution supporting a bill in the General Assembly which would give districts more flexibility and prevent those potential negative impacts.

“If you were a music or P.E. teacher, you’re sitting there thinking ‘I might not have a job next year.’ That goes through their minds and it’s very frightening for us and for them and we don’t want that. We want everybody here and we’re going to do everything we can to have everyone here,” said board chair Patricia Adams.

The bill passed the House and is now working its way through the Senate.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s