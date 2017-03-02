Greene Co. School Board supports flexibility on class size

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Greene County is the latest school system in the East asking the legislature to amend a bill which would limit class sizes for kindergarten through third grade.

Members of the Greene County Board of Education say to make it happen without additional funding, some districts could have to cut classes like art and P.E.

The board passed a resolution supporting a bill in the General Assembly which would give districts more flexibility and prevent those potential negative impacts.

“If you were a music or P.E. teacher, you’re sitting there thinking ‘I might not have a job next year.’ That goes through their minds and it’s very frightening for us and for them and we don’t want that. We want everybody here and we’re going to do everything we can to have everyone here,” said board chair Patricia Adams.

The bill passed the House and is now working its way through the Senate.