Man arrested on murder charges 8 months after Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – A fifth person is behind bars in connection with a 2016 murder. Kinston Police arrested Jarion Jerrod Phillips Wednesday. Officers said Phillips along with four other males shot and killed Antonio Hines on Lynn Drive in June. The victim was deceased when officers arrived.

Phillips was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $5,000,000.00 secured bond.

The other four subjects were arrested in June 2016.

Previous Story on 6/28/16:

According to the Kinston Police Department, the two wanted suspects in the murder investigation of Antonio Lorenzo Hines were arrested.

Police charged 20-year-old Jaquel Daquan Lawson and 19-year-old Christopher Daquonne Hembry with an open count of murder.

The vehicle both men were driving was stopped on West King Street in Kinston. They were taken into custody without incident.

Previous Story on 6/27/16:

Two men are behind bars in connection to the murder of a Kinston teen.

Police arrested the pair in the early Monday morning. They located Thomas Maurice Bullock and Tyrek Rashaad Leach at a residence on Fairfax Drive and arrested the two men for the murder of Antonio Lorenzo Hines.

“I can’t quite grasp that,” said Leonard Palmer, Hines’ band director at Kinston High School. “He was the talented musician. Not only did he play the synar, he played the drum set and he played piano.”

Hines was set to graduate next year. His mom said he wanted to join the marines and get out of Kinston. “He said it would be better for him to do something positive instead of being out here in the streets and I was all for it,” Hines’ mom said.

“I just miss his company. I miss everything about him.”

The two men were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.

Two other men are still wanted by police.

Warrants for an open count of murder have been issued for Jaquel Daquan Lawson and Christopher Daquonne Hembry.

If you have any information on the location of Lawson and Hembry, you’re asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160, The TIPS Line at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444

Original Story 6/26/16:

One person was shot and killed in Kinston near Bill Faye Park on Sunday.

At 5:15 Sunday, Kinston Police responded to a shots fired call at Westside Free Will Baptist Church.

Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Antonio Lorinzo Hines in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kinston Police are questioning multiple persons of interests in this case. Police said there were multiple witnesses and are continuing to investigate the incident. Gang involvement has not been ruled out.

A white two-tone older model Buick with multiple passengers was seen fleeing the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact Kinston Police at (252) 939-3220.

