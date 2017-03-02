First Alert Forecast: Gradually sunny but seasonably cool and breezy

sun-through-clouds-thrive weather

SUMMARY: Gradual sunshine returns today but much cooler. Temps stay cool through the weekend but warm back up to the 70s by next week. Details:

headlines


THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy early with some parting of the clouds by mid-morning. Some showers early this morning before tapering just before or around rush hour. Temperatures are in the 50s & 60s and winds are breezy, at 10 to 20 mph.

school-bus-forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine returns by lunchtime. Drier, cooler air arrives this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60’s.

high-coastalhigh-inland

TONIGHT: Skies are clear tonight and it’s slightly breezy but much cooler.

tonight-coasttonight-inland

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 50’s.

3

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
