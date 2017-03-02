First Alert Forecast: Gradually sunny but seasonably cool and breezy

SUMMARY: Gradual sunshine returns today but much cooler. Temps stay cool through the weekend but warm back up to the 70s by next week. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy early with some parting of the clouds by mid-morning. Some showers early this morning before tapering just before or around rush hour. Temperatures are in the 50s & 60s and winds are breezy, at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine returns by lunchtime. Drier, cooler air arrives this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60’s.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear tonight and it’s slightly breezy but much cooler.

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 50’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast