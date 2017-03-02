Family of snowboarder sues ski resort after fall from lift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The family of a snowboarder who suffered broken bones and frostbite after falling 30 feet off a ski lift to avoid freezing to death has sued a North Carolina ski resort.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2lApd3Q) Robert and Wendy Elliott of Tennessee contend in the lawsuit that workers at Sugar Mountain Resort “were dismissive” when the youth’s mother reported him missing. The lawsuit said that instead of immediately looking for him, staff speculated the youth “probably wandered off the ski slope or trails” on Feb. 14, 2016.

The Elliotts are seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

Gunter Jochl, president of Sugar Mountain told The Associated Press that his staff was within minutes of locating the young man when he decided to jump. Jochl said the Elliotts’ lawsuit “isn’t entirely factual.”

