Dozens at ECU celebrate International Women’s Day early

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University is celebrating International Women’s Day early this year.

Nearly 80 students, faculty and community members gathered on ECU’s campus Thursday with the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Women.

Domestic violence, positive body image and gender-based bias were discussed throughout the day.

Jennifer O’Neill, a member of the committee, said the day celebrates the idea men and women should be treated equally

“We can’t have women’s equality without men on board, and we can’t have a better community without both men and women at the table, so this is a way to make sure that everybody has a voice,” said O’Neill.

Event goers also donated non-perishable items and hygiene products to the Center for Family Violence Prevention.