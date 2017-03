GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Pitt County Communications confirms a car has crashed into the back side of the Hilton Hotel.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Greenville Boulevard.

Greenville Station 5 Fire and EMS are responding. Injuries were reported, though it’s unclear how severe. We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.