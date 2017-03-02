Air Force investigates death of Seymour Johnson airman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)- The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is looking into the death of a Seymour Johnson airman.

Tech. Sgt. David J. Devier was assigned to the 916th Air Refueling Wing. He was found dead in his off-base residence February 28.

Devier was an aircraft maintenance crew chief with the 911th Air Refueling Squadron and was stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base since April 2016.

“We lost a member of our family yesterday; it hits home and affects us all,” said Col. Eric Jenkins, 916th Air Refueling Wing commander. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to David’s family.

“We thank everyone who has offered condolences to our wing family already and ask people for patience while the investigation is ongoing.”

4th Fighter Wing mental health and chaplain personnel have been meeting with Devier’s co-workers and friends and will continue to be available to anyone needing their services during this difficult time. Members can reach Mental Health at (919) 722-1802 and the Chaplain at (919) 722-0315.