White shines on senior night for ECU; Pirates beat UConn, 66-62

ECU MEDIA RELATIONS Published:
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Caleb White poured in a career-high 28 points in his final home game, leading East Carolina to a 66-62 upset of Connecticut on Wednesday on the Pirates’ Senior Night.

White’s previous high had been 22 points. Kentrell Barkley added 18 points for ECU.

Kentan Facey had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead four Huskies in double figures.

ECU (14-16, 6-11 American Athletic Conference) snapped a six-game losing streak in the series and beat the Huskies (14-15, 9-8) for the first time in two meetings in Greenville. UConn leads the series 6-2.

Rodney Purvis and Jalen Adams added 12 points each for UConn, while Vance Jackson chipped in 10.

UConn won the first meeting 72-65 on Jan. 22.

