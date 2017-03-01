Washington Police investigating fatal hit and run

By Published:
washington-hit-and-run

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Officers with the Washington Police Department are investigating after a woman died as the result of a hit and run.

It happened Tuesday around 7:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 15th Street.

A 59-year-old female from Hoytville, Ohio was crossing the street near the Hampton Inn when she was hit. The car left the scene without stopping.

Washington Police are investigating several cars which may be witnesses or involved in this crash.

The car was last seen traveling west on 15th Street.

If you can help identify the car involved, call Washington Police at 252-946-1444 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

