The Latest: Cooper budget would spend $1.1B more

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper releasing his two-year state government budget proposal

10:50 a.m.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget proposal would increase North Carolina state government spending by $1.1 billion next year while giving teachers and state employee raises, reducing waiting lists for pre-kindergarten programs and expanding Medicaid.

Cooper released his two-year plan Wednesday. It would increase spending by more than 5 percent compared to the current budget on the books and approved by Republican lawmakers. As expected, the new governor wants average teacher raises of 5 percent annually. Most state employees next year would get raises equal to 2 percent or $800, whichever is greater.

The governor wants to reinstate a tax credit for child and dependent care expenses that GOP legislators eliminated. And Cooper wants to revive a tax credit for film and TV productions.

8:10 a.m.

Democrat Roy Cooper is unveiling his first state budget as North Carolina’s governor, a proposal expected to focus heavily on public education.

Cooper was slated to announce his two-year budget Wednesday at Durham Technical Community College.

The governor’s office has said Cooper’s proposal would aim toward making North Carolina a leader in key education measurements by 2025. Those include pre-kindergarten enrollment, high school graduation rates and the percentage of adults with higher education degrees.

The budget goes to the General Assembly, which is securely in Republican hands. GOP leaders are under no obligation to approve it but may have similar viewpoints on some topics. Cooper announced last week a teacher pay plan in his budget that would put average salaries close to what Senate leader Phil Berger wants.