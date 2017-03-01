Rally supports new method for redistricting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of people backing a new way to draw North Carolina’s congressional and General Assembly districts every 10 years are coming to Raleigh to try to drum up more support for their idea.

The North Carolina Coalition for Lobbying & Government Reform scheduled a rally day Wednesday at the Legislative Building as part of its goal to end gerrymandering.

Coalition members and their allies support a bipartisan bill filed in the House this week that would move the job of drawing the boundaries following each census from the hands of legislators to the General Assembly’s nonpartisan staff.

Backers say it would increase the number of competitive seats and reduce redistricting litigation. Maps originally drawn in 2011 by the Republican-controlled are still making their way through the courts.