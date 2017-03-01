President Trump signs two laws to promote women in STEM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Donald Trump signed two new laws to promote women in STEM fields Tuesday.

One law called the INSPIRE Act requires NASA to promote STEM-related fields to women and girls in grades K-12.

The hope is it will influence young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Tom Von Lehmden works for DSM Dyneema and he said that he and his company agree with the law.

“Well, I think it’s all about exposure,” said Von Lehmden. “If you will connect with students at a formative age, such as this middle school, then they’ll be much more apt to stay involved in something like this and not be intimidated by it.”

Although women make up roughly 46 percent of the workforce, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says only 25 percent of women are in STEM-related fields.

