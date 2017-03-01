NCHSAA Eastern Regional Schedule Set

CHAPEL HILL (WNCT) – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced the sites and times for Saturday’s Eastern Regionals in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville State

12:00 Noon – 2A Men – (2) Northside-Jacksonville (27-0) vs. (1) Greene Central (26-1)

2:00 p.m. – 4A Men – (17) Leesville Road (21-9) vs. (2) South Central (27-1)

4:00 p.m. – 3A Women – (2) Jacksonville (29-1) vs. (1) Northern Guilford (29-1)

6:00 p.m. – 3A Men – (16) Northern Guilford (19-9) vs. (3) Eastern Guilford (28-3)

Methodist College

12:00 Noon – 1A Men – (9) Riverside-Martin (24-3) vs. (1) Kestrel Heights (30-1)

2:00 p.m. – 1A Women – (4) Pamlico (28-3) vs. (2) Roxboro Community (27-3)

4:00 p.m. – 2A Women – (5) Bartlett Yancey (24-6) vs. Northside-Jacksonville OR Clinton

6:00 p.m. – 4A Women – (3) Millbrook (28-3) vs. (1) Southeast Raleigh (30-0)