Man arrested, Washington County deputy hospitalized in car chase

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy was transported to Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries after he lost control of his cruiser during a car chase, Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes said in a news release.

Barnes said Deputy Robert Cartwright was attempting to aid another deputy in a vehicle pursuit when the crash occurred. Barnes said Cartwright is expected to make a full recovery.

The car chase began when Deputy Archie Quintana attempted to pull over Derrick Allen for driving on a suspended license, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said once Quintana turned on his blue lights and siren, Allen sped up, turned onto Davenport Forks Road and attempted to elude Quintana.

That’s when Cartwright was called for backup and Quintana saw Allen throw something from his vehicle.

Cartwright was a half-mile from Quintana when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the sheriff.

After stopping and starting several times, Allen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, the sheriff said.

An NC SBI canine unit searched the area where Allen was seen throwing something from the vehicle and located 6.5 grams of crack cocaine and 1 gram of marijuana.

Derrick Allen was placed in Washington County Jail on the charges of felony flee to elude arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, failure to heed blue light and siren, possession of marijuana and reckless driving to endanger.

Allen was placed under a $750,000 bond.