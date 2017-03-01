Local lottery winner gives back to an organization that’s close to his heart

zora-stephenson By Published:
lottery-winner

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Lots of people in our community give back in their own ways. One local lottery winner chose to donate some of his earnings to the Jackie Robinson Baseball League.

“It’s so many memories,” lottery winner Cameron Grice said.

Memories on one particular field, playing in a league close to his heart.

“It really taught me to be a man, stand up for who I am,” Grice said.

Grice is talking about The Jackie Robinson Baseball League. An organization rooted in the west Greenville community. For 26 years the league has offered people just like Grice the opportunity to play baseball

Grice said, “I played baseball in this league so to give back what I’m giving back is a blessing, I love it. I would do it again.”

Last summer Grice won the lottery, a million dollars in a scratch off. His first order of business was simple, give back.

“It started here and that’s who I want to give back to first,” Grice said.

For a league that runs solely off donations, $7,000 makes a big difference.

The league’s president Frankie Atkinson said, “$7,000 is going to ensure that we have a nice 2017 baseball season.”

Atkinson says this donation helps in more ways than one.

“We’ll be able to buy all the baseball equipment we need from the bats, the gloves, the shirts, the pants the hats,” Atkinson said.

Grice also gave a donation to his church.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s