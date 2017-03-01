Local lottery winner gives back to an organization that’s close to his heart

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Lots of people in our community give back in their own ways. One local lottery winner chose to donate some of his earnings to the Jackie Robinson Baseball League.

“It’s so many memories,” lottery winner Cameron Grice said.

Memories on one particular field, playing in a league close to his heart.

“It really taught me to be a man, stand up for who I am,” Grice said.

Grice is talking about The Jackie Robinson Baseball League. An organization rooted in the west Greenville community. For 26 years the league has offered people just like Grice the opportunity to play baseball

Grice said, “I played baseball in this league so to give back what I’m giving back is a blessing, I love it. I would do it again.”

Last summer Grice won the lottery, a million dollars in a scratch off. His first order of business was simple, give back.

“It started here and that’s who I want to give back to first,” Grice said.

For a league that runs solely off donations, $7,000 makes a big difference.

The league’s president Frankie Atkinson said, “$7,000 is going to ensure that we have a nice 2017 baseball season.”

Atkinson says this donation helps in more ways than one.

“We’ll be able to buy all the baseball equipment we need from the bats, the gloves, the shirts, the pants the hats,” Atkinson said.

Grice also gave a donation to his church.