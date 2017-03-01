Jacksonville Transit adds new route

By Published:
9oys-jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Happening Wednesday, the city of Jacksonville adds City Route 103 to its transit service.

It’ll operate from Walmart on Yopp Road through downtown to the Jacksonville Mall via Hargett Street and Country Club Road.

WNCT spoke with residents about the new Orange Line last year. They say it’s important because it’ll better serve black communities, like Bell Fork.

Service for the Orange Line will run every half hour.

For more information on the new route, call 910-938-RIDE (7433) or visit JacksonvilleNC.gov/Transit.

