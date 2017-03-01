Jacksonville Transit adds a new line for the first time in a decade

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–For the first time in ten years, Jacksonville’s transit system is adding a new line that is servicing previously underserved communities.

Jacksonville Transit rolled out its new orange line on Wednesday. The line will add 22 additional stops along Hargett Street, Richlands Highway, and Yopp Road.

It will also add service to the hospital and mall.

“This new line helps us to improve connectivity for citizens throughout the city to different transportation options,” Roy Bredahl, transit operations manager, said. “Additionally, it reduces the transportation time from one point in the city to the other.”

The line is running about every 30 minutes from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. City officials say it will take time to grow ridership, but already during the soft-open about 30 folks used the line.

“We want to increase the opportunities for transportation to get to and from work, to and from doctor’s appointments, and things along those lines,” Bredahl said.

The line services the Georgetown Community, the Freedom Village Shopping Center, and Bell Fork Homes to name a few.

The transit system is projected to grow by 10 to 15% this fiscal year.