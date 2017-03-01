Infant in Halifax County dies from flu complications

HALIFAX, N.C. (AP) — Health officials in Halifax County say an infant has died of complications from the flu.

A statement from county’s public health system said it wouldn’t release any additional information.

So far this flu season, North Carolina has reported 44 deaths. Of those, 40 have been adults, and 64 percent of the adult deaths have involved people 65 years old and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 34 infant deaths associated with the flu during the current season.