Former PCC basketball player to appear as dating game contestant on Steve Harvey

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- March Madness is right around the corner.

In about two weeks, you’ll be able to catch some of the best games on WNCT. To get you ready, Steve Harvey is hosting a March Madness-themed dating contest.

The featured bachelorette is 28-year-old Kristen Harper from Chicago. She’s passionate about college basketball and played for Grambling State (’11). She says her ideal man would be a former college ball player as well. That’s why Steve is helping her find the perfect man with a tournament-style Bachelor Brackets game.

Eight men were selected. One used to play basketball for Pitt Community College.

Purnell Vick, 28, of Myrtle Beach, graduated from PCC in 2010. Based on Kristen’s requirements and preferences, Steve seeded Vick second in the tournament.

To see if he wins, you can watch Steve Harvey Wednesday on WNCT starting at 3 p.m.