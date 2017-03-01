First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight

SUMMARY: An approaching cold front will bring a chance of strong/severe thunderstorms tonight and early Thursday morning. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with patchy fog and temps in the lower 60s. Winds are southwesterly at 5-15 mph. It feels like Spring or Summer out this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80’s (70’s at the coast). Winds will be blustery out of the southwest at 15-30 mph. Later this evening, severe thunderstorms will be possible in advance of an approaching cold front. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area tonight with a strong cold front. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary threats. The greatest timing is late evening through the overnight hours.

THURSDAY: Thunderstorms will be possible early Thursday morning, but skies will clear during the afternoon. Highs in the 60’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
60%
12am
Thu
69° F
precip:
70%
1am
Thu
69° F
precip:
80%
2am
Thu
67° F
precip:
90%
3am
Thu
64° F
precip:
90%
4am
Thu
61° F
precip:
40%
5am
Thu
58° F
precip:
40%
6am
Thu
55° F
precip:
30%
7am
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
