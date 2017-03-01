First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight

SUMMARY: An approaching cold front will bring a chance of strong/severe thunderstorms tonight and early Thursday morning. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with patchy fog and temps in the lower 60s. Winds are southwesterly at 5-15 mph. It feels like Spring or Summer out this morning.



THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80’s (70’s at the coast). Winds will be blustery out of the southwest at 15-30 mph. Later this evening, severe thunderstorms will be possible in advance of an approaching cold front. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area tonight with a strong cold front. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary threats. The greatest timing is late evening through the overnight hours.

THURSDAY: Thunderstorms will be possible early Thursday morning, but skies will clear during the afternoon. Highs in the 60’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

