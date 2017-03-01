ECU Police work to implement body cameras by this fall

jessica-jewell By Published:
ecu-police-body-cams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More police departments across America are equipping officers with body cameras and now, East Carolina University is getting on board.

One of the ECU Police Department’s top priorities is to put body cams on all officers by this fall.

This has been a trend for law enforcement across the country in recent years, emphasizing the need for video. Officers say body cams are helpful not only in extreme circumstances, but also to aid in instruction and training.

Lieutenant Chris Sutton says each officer’s car does have a camera, but this is the next step.

“There’s a need there that will help us to better serve the public and we’re moving in that direction. We just want to be very strategic and tactical in that so that what we have will best fit our needs and best serve the community,” Lt. Sutton said.

ECU Police already have the necessary funding. Right now, they’re evaluating which technology to go with. They’re considering factors like data storage and placement on officers, among others.

“Society and culture kind of demands that you have cameras that record the footage of officer and civilian interaction. It’s also something that as law enforcement advances and moves towards best practices, that’s also going to demand that you have these cameras,” Lt. Sutton said.

ECU Police will still have to follow standards put in place by former Governor Pat McCrory regarding when and how they could release any video recorded.

This comes during a time when the department is undergoing many changes, perhaps most notably, searching for a new police chief. That’s another unknown they hope to have in place by this fall.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s