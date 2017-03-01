Deputies arrest 2 after chase ends in a car accident and fire in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – An attempted traffic stop ends with a accident in Nash County on Tuesday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a car for a moving violation on I-95 south when the car drove off. Deputies say the car refused to stop to blue lights and sirens.

Investigators say the chase started near mile marker 141 and continued to just south Journigan’s Food Store on Highway 43.

Deputies say during the chase, which reached 120mph, the suspect’s car hit hay bale and burst into flames. Investigators say two suspects then exited the car and ran into the woods. Deputies were able to arrest the two suspects shortly after the crash.

The sheriff’s office identified the two suspects as Paul Wright and Paul Mason of Jacksonville, Florida.

During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered the car the suspects were driving was reported stolen from Florida.

Deputies charged Wright with resisting an officer, while Mason was charges for possession of stolen car.

Wright was given a $1,500 bond and Mason was given a $45,000 bond.