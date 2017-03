NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Money made for movies is being passed off as real in Craven County, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

The $100 bills look authentic, the Sheriff’s Office said, but they lack the interior strip and watermarks found on actual bills.

The fake bills say “For Motion Picture Use Only” on the upper right corner of the front of the bill and across the top of the back, deputies said.