Craven County Sheriff’s Office warns of area scams

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers calling in the area.

Deputies compiled the following list of some scams currently happening:

Water Department Scam- A man with a thick, foreign accent calls and wants to know if anyone will be home on a specific day during certain hours so they can come out and test your water. The caller will keep repeating he’s from the Water Department and they need to do a sample.

Interest Rate Scam- A robocall, often from Card Services, says you qualify for a special program to lower your credit card interest rate, save thousands of dollars and pay off debts sooner. If you press a number, the representative might tell you they work for your bank or credit card company. They don’t. Next, they’ll ask for your credit card information and Social Security number. Then, they charge $300 to $3,499 for their interest rate reduction. This is often done without your permission. Most of the time, you don’t get a lower interest rate and you lose your money.

Can You Hear Me Scam- A local number will call you. The person will then introduce themselves and the company they supposedly work for. Then they ask, “Can you hear me?” Your answer is recorded and if you say yes, your response will be edited and then used to charge you for products or services without your knowledge.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to never provide your credit card number or other personal information without verification of the individual’s true identity and verified affiliation. To be safe, never answer a number you don’t recognize.

If you receive any calls other than the ones mentioned and the offer sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.