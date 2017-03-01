Community group helps people with lingering issues after Matthew

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s another food distribution day for the Churches Outreach Network in Greenville. With the help of a new group, the Disaster Recovery Partner For Pitt County, these volunteers are going a step further.

“There are people that may have home damage or their unit may be bad,” said Rodney Coles, Sr., chairperson for the group Disaster Recovery Partner For Pitt County. “We just don’t know. You can never find out who’s a singer if they’re always singing in the shower so we’re out here now to see you sing so we’ll be able to help you with the notes.”

The singers: people like Sheila Harrell who are still reeling after Hurricane Matthew.

“It took us about 3 weeks to get back into our house and once we got back, we saw that the water had done some damage to my air conditioner, my insulation, and it messed up my septic tank,” said Harrell, who lives along Old River Road. “And on the floor in my bathroom, it’s getting moist and from walking on them now they’re starting to cave in. FEMA has turned us down pretty much. They say that there’s nothing else that they can do for us.”

She’s thankful her home wasn’t destroyed, but her and her neighbors are frustrated.

“We keep hearing the same answers,” said Harrell. “We can’t do anything for you. We can’t do anything. We’re getting tired of hearing that. Tell us something that you can do.”

But there’s reason for renewed hope.

“We have people crying, we’ve gotten some emails,” said Coles. “People didn’t think that anybody was out there.”

“Everybody getting us out in the community to help us out,” added Harrell. “It’s truly a blessing.”

A blessing for many who need it most.

If you or someone you know in Pitt County still needs help after Hurricane Matthew, click here.