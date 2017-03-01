Assistant District Attorneys read to Farmville students

FARMVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Students all over our area are celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday this week.

Second graders at HB Suggs in Farmville had a special guest this morning as a part of the weeks festivities.

Dr. Seuss also known as Assistant District Attorney Jarrette Pittman went back to elementary school Wednesday morning. The ADA’s sat and read to some of the students, they also answered questions.

“A very good experience, and then he had the socks to go along with it, the bow tie the hat. When he walked through the door their faces were speechless,” Second-grade teacher Chavon Bryant said.

Doctor Seuss’ actual birthday is Thursday. That’s when students all over the country will take part in “Read Across America Day.”