AMBER Alert issued for abducted 8-year-old girl in Buncombe County

WSPA Published:
bailey-lynn-quinn

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding an 8-year-old girl.

Deputies say Bailey Lynn Queen was last seen Tuesday night at a home on Asbury Acres in the Candler community.

Deputies said in a news release that they responded to the home for a domestic incident. Bailey’s mother told deputies that said her ex-husband, Joshua Randy Queen, assaulted her before taking their child and stealing her car.

Bailey was last seen in a white T-shirt and orange shorts. Deputies say she’s about 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She has brownish-blonde hair and dark eyes.

Joshua Randy Queen is 6 feet 2 inches and 210 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.  The pair are believed to be in a 2003 tan Toyota Corolla with NC license plate YPX-7062.

Joshua Queen has an open warrant for assaulting a female and could be armed with a gun, according to deputies.

Joshua Queen (Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
Joshua Queen (Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

 

If you have any information, you’re urged to immediately call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.

