With stalemate, lawmakers, groups to speak out on HB2 fix

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new proposal to get rid of a North Carolina law limiting LGBT protections known as House Bill 2 appears stalled amid fighting between Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. So groups on both sides of the issue are speaking out to try to loosen the knot.

GOP House members backing the proposal scheduled a Legislative Building news conference Tuesday to try to drum up support for it. The measure would delete HB2 but contain some add-ons that restrict how anti-discrimination protections can be approved. Some business and industry boosters also are expected to speak.

Earlier Tuesday gay rights groups and their General Assembly supporters will hold their own event urging lawmakers to vote simply on repealing HB2.

Republicans approved HB2 last spring, leading to national criticism.