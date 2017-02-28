Onslow Co. students celebrate Dr. Seuss with reading

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–With Dr. Seuss’s birthday coming up this week, students at Blue Creek Elementary are celebrating by reading.

Tuesday, students at Blue Creek Elementary donned crazy hats in honor of the wacky author. Teachers say by promoting literacy, there’s no place these students can’t go.

“Sometimes that’s going to be the experience they get is traveling in a book,” Mandi Gillis, assistant principal, said. “We find that the more we can push reading, the more we can expand their horizons.”

Students at the school say they love reading Dr. Seuss books. Kindergartner Katie Otis says her favorite is “Are you my mother?”

Reading helps the students’ minds grow. “It helps our neurons connect,” Alexander Poulin, a kindergartner, said.

Blue Creek will continue to celebrate Dr. Seuss all week by dressing like their favorite characters on Thursday and wearing wacky socks on Wednesday.

Dr. Seuss’s birthday is March 2.