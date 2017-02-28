Music therapy class unites seniors, toddlers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new music therapy class is bringing senior citizens and toddlers together in Pitt County.

Music Together Generations Class is a mixed-age family class where children sing along with “grandfriends.”

Music affects children’s development if exposed at a young age.

During the classes, children, parents, and their “grandfriends” learn about percussion and different songs.

“We’ll start out with small activities and I kind of warm them up and we’ll work on a diad where the parents and the children and the grandfriends are all interacting with each other and then we’ll start making it more exciting, we’ll add in props, and then we’ll kind of bring it back down and then we’ll grow it back up,” said Erin Brand, music therapist, Love Joy Music.

For more information on how to get your children involved in these classes, click here.

