Mother, 2 children taken to hospital after carbon monoxide found in home

WNCT Staff Published:
9oys-beaufort-county

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Three people, including two minors are recovering at Vidant Beaufort Hospital after carbon monoxide was discovered in the home.

Beaufort Emergency Management Director John Pack said crews responded to North End Mobile Home Park off of U.S. 264 around 9:00 Tuesday morning. When they arrived, the home tested positive for carbon monoxide.

A mother and her two children were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Pack said once inside the home, crews found a propane heater turned on, sitting on top of the stove, without any windows or doors open. Crews were called in to clear the chemical and it took about 40 minutes to complete.

No word on the victims conditions.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s