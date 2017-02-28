Mother, 2 children taken to hospital after carbon monoxide found in home

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Three people, including two minors are recovering at Vidant Beaufort Hospital after carbon monoxide was discovered in the home.

Beaufort Emergency Management Director John Pack said crews responded to North End Mobile Home Park off of U.S. 264 around 9:00 Tuesday morning. When they arrived, the home tested positive for carbon monoxide.

A mother and her two children were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Pack said once inside the home, crews found a propane heater turned on, sitting on top of the stove, without any windows or doors open. Crews were called in to clear the chemical and it took about 40 minutes to complete.

No word on the victims conditions.