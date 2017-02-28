Morehead City street named greatest main street in NC

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Evans Street in Morehead City has been voted the greatest main street in the state.

That’s according to the North Carolina Chapter of the American Planning Association. It says the street is the cultural center for the town.

The waterfront has gone from empty store fronts to a travel destination for festivals and world class fishing.

