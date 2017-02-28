Woman who died in wreck was Jacksonville assistant principal

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville woman who was killed in a wreck in Columbus County Sunday was an assistant principal at Meadow View Elementary School in Jacksonville.

Debbie Hardin, 57, worked in Onslow County Schools her entire career.

In an email, Onslow County Schools said Hardin “will be deeply missed by all her OCS family and friends.”

Her first 15 years were spent teaching second- and fourth-graders at Jacksonville Commons Elementary.

After receiving her Master of School Administration, she went on to serve as assistant principal at Hunters Creek Middle School.

She had been the assistant principal at Meadow View Elementary School since 2014-15.

Troopers said Hardin failed to yield to an oncoming car at a stop sign and pulled into the intersection of U.S. 74 and Old Boardman, where her car was T-boned.

Hardin died in the collision.

There were three people in the other car who were injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol said they’re still investigating whether any charges will be filed against the driver of the car that collided with Hardin.

