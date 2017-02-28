Greenville’s Texas Roadhouse managing partner up for national award

hollinger_david

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The managing partner of Greenville’s Texas Roadhouse has been named a finalist for the chain’s Managing Partner of the Year award, which includes a new Corvette and a check for $25,000.

David Hollinger and 20 other managing partners were chosen as finalists out of a pool of nearly 500.

Hollinger and the other finalists will be judged on seven criteria: food, service, marketing, culture, people, profits, and pride and passion.

The award will be announced at the company’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida, on April 25.

In addition to the Corvette and $25,000 check, the winner will also receive a lead crystal replica of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, a Managing Partner of the Year ring, a gold belt buckle and a custom Stetson hat valued at nearly $1,000.

Hollinger has been the managing partner of the store located at 720 SW Greenville Blvd. in Greenville for nine years and has been with Texas Roadhouse for 14 years.

 

