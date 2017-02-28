Greene Central, South Central, Northside lead area winners into regional finals

SNOW HILL (WNCT) –  Greene Central blitzed Hertford County to the tune of a 10-0 opening run and went on to beat the Bears, 62-42.

The Rams will now take on undefeated Northside-Jacksonville in Fayetteville on Saturday. The Monarchs beat Clinton in that regional semifinal, 70-51.

Here are the 4th round scores from around the area:

Boys:

4-A
South Central 59, Green Hope 50

3A
Eastern Guilford 62, Northern Nash 52
2A
Greene Central 62, Hertford County 42
Northside-Jacksonville 70, Clinton 51

1A
Riverside 77, SE Halifax 63

Girls:

3A
Jacksonville 55, Rockingham County 50

2A
Bartlett Yancey 48, Bertie 39
Northside at Clinton  on Wednesday at 7pm

1A
Pamlico County 66, Plymouth 59
Roxboro 59, Riverside 56

