First Alert Forecast: Quiet for now, strong storms for mid-week

SUMMARY: Quiet, warm weather will be with us through most of Tuesday. A strong cold front will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms late Wednesday evening (“First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect) Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies this morning with showers along the southern coast. Temperatures are warm, in the 50s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the 70’s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with southerly winds will keep us warm, in the 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 15 mph. We could see a passing shower.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with strong/severe thunderstorms likely by Wednesday evening and early Thursday. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Highs in the 80’s on Wednesday. Highs in the 60’s on Thursday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 52 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 30% 66 ° F precip: 40% 66 ° F precip: 40% 66 ° F precip: 50% 66 ° F precip: 50% 65 ° F precip: 40% 66 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 40% 71 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 80% 68 ° F precip: 100% 67 ° F precip: 80% 65 ° F precip: 70% 62 ° F precip: 70% 60 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20%