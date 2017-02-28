First Alert Forecast: Quiet for now, strong storms for mid-week

dontae-jones By Published: Updated:
first-alert-new

SUMMARY: Quiet, warm weather will be with us through most of Tuesday. A strong cold front will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms late Wednesday evening (“First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect)  Details:

headlines

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies this morning with showers along the southern coast. Temperatures are warm, in the 50s.

school-bus-forecasttwitter1

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the 70’s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

high-coastalhigh-inland

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with southerly winds will keep us warm, in the 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 15 mph. We could see a passing shower.

low-coastallow-inland

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with strong/severe thunderstorms likely by Wednesday evening and early Thursday. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Highs in the 80’s on Wednesday. Highs in the 60’s on Thursday.

3  first-alert-new

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
63° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
67° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
40%
12am
Wed
66° F
precip:
40%
1am
Wed
66° F
precip:
50%
2am
Wed
66° F
precip:
50%
3am
Wed
65° F
precip:
40%
4am
Wed
66° F
precip:
20%
5am
Wed
65° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
65° F
precip:
20%
7am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
11am
Wed
75° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
80%
12am
Thu
68° F
precip:
100%
1am
Thu
67° F
precip:
80%
2am
Thu
65° F
precip:
70%
3am
Thu
62° F
precip:
70%
4am
Thu
60° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
57° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.