Fear in immigrant community; AMEXCAN holds forums to offer advice

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Immigrants in our area are on high alert. They say president Donald Trump’s executive orders have them on edge.

ECU student Ruby Lopez said, “There’s a lot of fear going around.”

That fear is expressed in the form of protests and strikes.

“Considering all the recent laws that are happening with who has gotten power it’s definitely anxious,” Lopez said.

Ruby Lopez is an ECU student born and raised right here in the United States. Some of Lopez’s family was born abroad.

The executive orders signed by President Donald Trump have left Lopez and parts of the immigrant community on edge. Now one local organization will address those concerns

AMEXCAN, a local non-profit, has held and continues to hold community forums. This comes after the group was inundated with phone calls and messages. The goal of these meetings is simple.

“It’s a support network for them, that they’re not out there alone, there is more than one person,” AMEXCAN President, Juvencio Rocha-Peralta said.

Peralta and his team will offer advice, squash rumors, and maybe even calm some of those nerves.

“I hope that we can at least together make the situation better, but it’ll definitely be a long four years I think,” Lopez said.

The meetings are open to the entire immigrant community, not just Mexicans. The next meeting is on Wednesday in Kinston at 5 pm.

AMEXCAN holds meetings year round to help the immigrant community. Topics include education rights, the immigration process, and workers’ rights.

