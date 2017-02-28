Disaster recovery groups consult with clergy in Greenville on Matthew needs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A number of organizations including FEMA and the American Red Cross met with pastors and clergy in Greenville Tuesday morning to address unmet needs resulting from Hurricane Matthew and other recent disasters.

The purpose of the meeting was to collaborate with them in order to determine the best way to get federal, state and other resources to disaster-impacted communities and people.

The program addressed FEMA’s role in providing aid, available state programs and other means of getting help.

The Disaster Recovery Partnership for Pitt County, the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and attorneys K. Loveland and S. Forte also attended the meeting.