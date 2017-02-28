Brandon Truitt

Brandon Truitt joined the WNCT 9 On Your Side news team in February of 2017. He is currently working as a general assignment reporter and digital journalist across various dayparts.

Brandon has called North Carolina home for most of his life. He was raised in Waynesville, NC with the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina as a backdrop for his childhood. Brandon graduated from Western Carolina University with a double major in Communications and Political Science. Brandon was heavily involved during his time at WCU. He worked as a Chancellor’s Ambassador, Student Government Association PR/Marketing Director, and served as a Drum Major for the 500 member “Pride of the Mountains” Marching Band. Brandon was also selected to be the commencement speaker for his graduation ceremony.

Before joining 9 On Your Side, Brandon served as an intern for Fox 5 Atlanta where he worked with the “Good Day Atlanta” morning news team. He was also an intern for WYFF News 4 in Greenville, SC. During his multiple internships Brandon has met 6 presidential candidates, interviewed former SC Governor Nikki Haley the day the confederate flag was lowered in Columbia, and covered everyday people doing incredible work in their communities.

Brandon is looking forward to getting his broadcasting career started in Greenville, NC. He is excited for this opportunity to get to know the Eastern part of the state, and looks forward to getting involved in his new community.

If you have any story ideas please email them to: btruitt@wnct.com

