Brandon Ingram, parents make $25K donation to Lenoir Co. organizations

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s exciting news for the city of Kinston and many non-profits in the area.

The parents of LA Laker and former Kinston standout Brandon Ingram made a big donation to multiple Lenoir County organizations. And that big donation is $25,000!

The organizations include the Lenoir-Greene United Way, Grace Fellowship Church, Jumping Run Church, Boys and Girls Club, Mary’s Kitchen, and Friends of the Homeless.

The check presentation took place at 1:30 at the Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library.

WNCT’s Zora Stephenson was there and will have the latest beginning at 5 on 9 On Your Side.