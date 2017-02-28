Brandon Ingram, parents make $25K donation to Lenoir Co. organizations

0g9a3925zora-stephenson By and Published:
thumbnail_img_2085

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s exciting news for the city of Kinston and many non-profits in the area.

The parents of LA Laker and former Kinston standout Brandon Ingram made a big donation to multiple Lenoir County organizations. And that big donation is $25,000!

The organizations include the Lenoir-Greene United Way, Grace Fellowship Church, Jumping Run Church, Boys and Girls Club, Mary’s Kitchen, and Friends of the Homeless.

The check presentation took place at 1:30 at the Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library.

WNCT’s Zora Stephenson was there and will have the latest beginning at 5 on 9 On Your Side.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s