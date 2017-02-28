Belk family member donates $1.5M to shelter for LGBT kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A gay youth advocacy group has received a significant donation from a member of the Belk stores family to establish a hub for LGBT youth support.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2mHBC67) Sarah Belk Gambrell has announced she is giving $1.5 million to the project from her Gambrell Family Foundation. The money amounts to nearly half the $3.4 million Time Out Youth is trying to raise to buy and renovate an existing office building which would include a shelter building.

Sally Gambrell, the daughter of Sarah Belk Gambrell, manages the Gambrell Foundation and says the money is intended to be both a public show of support for LGBTQ youth and a stand against North Carolina’s House Bill 2, which omits LGBT people from state anti-discrimination protections.