(17) Duke slips by (15) Florida State, 77-75

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Frank Jackson scored a season-best 22 points and No. 17 Duke beat No. 15 Florida State 75-70 on Tuesday night.

Amile Jefferson, playing in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, added 14 points and 11 rebounds while Luke Kennard finished with 17 points for the Blue Devils (23-7, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Jayson Tatum added 15 points for Duke, which held Florida State 14 points below its scoring average to snap a two-game losing streak that cost the Blue Devils a top-10 ranking.

Dwayne Bacon scored 19 points and Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 15 for the Seminoles (23-7, 11-6), who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

