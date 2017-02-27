While lots of businesses are open, Hurricane Matthew recovery is still ongoing in Lenoir County

KINSTON, NC (WNCT)- Stores in Kinston continue to open their doors for the first time since Hurricane Matthew. Most recently, the Tractor Supply off Highway 70 opened its doors. While the storm is long gone and the water has receded, the effects still remain.

Businesses in Kinston work with one goal in mind.

Construction worker Quinten Kenzie said, “We’re building something back, you know and I live in Grifton so I know the feeling of Matthew.”

Building something back several feet covered parts of Highway 70. Months later Bojangles and gas stations are still on clean-up duty.

Some places are on the other side of recovery. Tractor supply opened its doors a couple weeks ago.

“Yes lord yes, we’re glad to have it back,” customer Jerry Paschall said.

Tractor Supply Assistant Manager Paige Vermazen said, “It’s just one of those small towns, everybody knows everybody. For another store to be coming back open we’re just getting stronger and stronger and back to normal.”

Not everybody is as fortunate as Tractor Supply.

Lenoir County Economic Development Director, Mark Pope, said, “Maybe five or less that may be in that range that can’t open.”

Pope says his team works to assist businesses in need.

“We help them try to get where they need to be, in order to file for grants, in order to file for whatever assistance they can get,” Pope said.

Whether the store is open or on the way there, the folks in Kinston trust the process.

“It’s a symbol of hope that we can rebuild and come back from hurricanes and hurricanes,” Kenzie said.

“We will survive,” Pope said.

There will be a redevelopment plan meeting in Lenoir County tomorrow. It’s at the Woodmen Community Center at 6 and it is open to the public.