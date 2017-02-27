Training to enable Craven Co. dispatchers to share medical advice

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Dispatchers in Craven County may soon be able to offer medical advice to those calling 911.

Right now, they’re legally obligated not to share that information, tasked with quickly dispatching responders to the location of the emergency.

But soon, all 13 dispatchers will receive training that will certify them to talk callers through emergencies and, in some cases, offer life-saving procedures.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite said each year, the center takes in about 7,000 calls. He believes the medical training would help better serve about 20 percent of those calls.

“It’s an on-hands training program that they learn how to use software and materials that would help them how to use like an instructional guide method to talk talk through basic life-saving measures,” said Kite.

The training will be conducted by National Priority Dispatch from Utah and take place in New Bern. They hope to complete the training by July 1st, 2017.

Craven County’s 911 dispatchers are located in at the old Craven County Sheriff’s Office close to the back of the Craven County Courthouse.