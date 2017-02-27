Supreme Court discusses NC law prohibiting sex offenders from social media sites

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – At least five Supreme Court Justices suggested they might strike down a North Carolina law that prohibits sex offenders from using social media sites that minors can use.

The recent discussion stems from a case back in 2008, when registered sex offender and NC resident Lester Packingham Jr. was convicted of violating the law. He said banning him from social media violates his First Amendment rights.

In North Carolina, registered sex offenders are restricted from access to certain networking sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. If offenders are found on these sites, it’s a felony.

“I wouldn’t want anyone with a past charge like that still talk to my kid,” said mother Shianna Coleman. She believes registered sex offenders should not be allowed on the same sites her child can use.

“There’s no telling who you’re dealing with when you’re on these websites; this on here has over 1400 friends,” said Craven County Sergeant Wesley Heckman.

Sgt. Heckman works in the Sex Offender Registry Unity. He said it’s easy for sex offenders to make fake social media profiles, making the job of enforcing the law that much harder.

“It allows them to meet with these people, under a fake persona, and establish a comradery with these kids.”

Despite the law, many sex offenders violate it daily in East North Carolina.

“I actually came in this morning and served a search warrant on Facebook this morning on a sex offender on there,” said Sgt. Hackman.

Some said you should only be banned from using social media sites if the charges relate to minors.

“In my opinion, it really depends on the case and the severity of it and what they really did and what happened exactly,” said Austin Gremmel, a social media user.

Facebook prohibits sex offenders from using the social media site. To report at profile that’s a suspected sex offender, click here.