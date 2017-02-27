Officials discussing recovery options for those affected by Hurricane Matthew

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been nearly five months since Hurricane Matthew hit the east, yet many communities are still dealing with the storm’s aftermath.

Monday and Tuesday in Greene County, representatives from the NC Emergency Management Office will be on hand to discuss recovery options. That includes elevation, reconstruction, or a buyout.

You can stop by the Greene County Recreation and Tourism Center until 2 Monday or 3 to 8 Tuesday.

Be sure to bring your homeowner’s insurance information and any documents you’ve received from your insurance company or FEMA.

For more information, call 252-747-3446/